Exynos 850 vs Helio G35

Exynos 850
Exynos 850
VS
Helio G35
Helio G35

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 110K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Helio G35 +16%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
918
Helio G35 +9%
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +8%
119634
Helio G35
110882

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G52 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency - 680 MHz
Cores - 2
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2020 June 2020
Class Low end Low end
Official page - MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Exynos 850 or ask any questions
