Exynos 850 vs Helio G36
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
17
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 145K vs 113K
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G36
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|43711
|-
|GPU
|25482
|-
|Memory
|34971
|-
|UX
|41612
|-
|Total score
|145387
|113010
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
161
Helio G36 +9%
175
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850 +1%
938
925
|Image compression
|74.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|10.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|16.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.29 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.38 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|356.2 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|-
|Score
|507
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio G36
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP1
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|126 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 50MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|February 2022
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|S5E3830
|-
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|MediaTek Helio G36 official site
