We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 145K vs 113K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G36
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 850
vs
Helio G36

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 850 +29%
145387
Helio G36
113010
CPU 43711 -
GPU 25482 -
Memory 34971 -
UX 41612 -
Total score 145387 113010
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 850
161
Helio G36 +9%
175
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850 +1%
938
Helio G36
925
Image compression 74.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 10.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 16.7 words/s -
Machine learning 12.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.29 images/s -
HTML 5 1.38 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 356.2 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Score 507 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio G36

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP1 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 820 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 126 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2020 February 2022
Class Low end Low end
Model number S5E3830 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site MediaTek Helio G36 official site

