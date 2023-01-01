Exynos 850 vs Helio G36 VS Exynos 850 Helio G36 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 850 Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm) Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 145K vs 113K

Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 145K vs 113K Higher GPU frequency (~21%) Pros of MediaTek Helio G36 Announced 1-year and 9-months later

Announced 1-year and 9-months later 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 850 +29% 145387 Helio G36 113010 CPU 43711 - GPU 25482 - Memory 34971 - UX 41612 - Total score 145387 113010 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 850 161 Helio G36 +9% 175 Multi-Core Score Exynos 850 +1% 938 Helio G36 925 Image compression 74.3 Mpixels/s - Face detection 10.4 images/s - Speech recognition 16.7 words/s - Machine learning 12.4 images/s - Camera shooting 5.29 images/s - HTML 5 1.38 Mnodes/s - SQLite 356.2 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 850 507 Helio G36 n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 3 FPS - Score 507 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio G36

CPU Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G52 MP1 PowerVR GE8320 Architecture Bifrost Rogue GPU frequency 820 MHz 680 MHz Execution units 6 2 Shading units 96 32 FLOPS 126 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 1.2 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) No No Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7 5G support No No Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.0 5.0 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced May 2020 February 2022 Class Low end Low end Model number S5E3830 - Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site MediaTek Helio G36 official site