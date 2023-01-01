Exynos 850 vs Helio G37
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
17
18
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 9 score – 145K vs 114K
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|43711
|33595
|GPU
|25482
|16969
|Memory
|34971
|25788
|UX
|41612
|38644
|Total score
|145387
|114461
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
161
Helio G37 +11%
178
Multi-Core Score
938
938
|Image compression
|74.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|10.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|16.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.29 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.38 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|356.2 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|-
|Score
|507
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio G37
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP1
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|126 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 50MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|S5E3830
|MT6765V/CB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|MediaTek Helio G37 official site
Cast your vote
25 (80.6%)
6 (19.4%)
Total votes: 31