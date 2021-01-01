Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Helio G88

Exynos 850
VS
Helio G88
Exynos 850
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 123K
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 850
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 850
123594
Helio G88 +56%
192977
CPU 47319 74619
GPU 20564 33985
Memory 35627 42103
UX 21661 43577
Total score 123594 192977
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 850
160
Helio G88 +109%
335
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850
934
Helio G88 +38%
1290
Image compression 71.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.11 images/s -
Speech recognition 17 words/s -
Machine learning 12.9 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.06 images/s -
HTML 5 1.34 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 356.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 7 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 820 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

