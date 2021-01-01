Exynos 850 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
34
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 123K
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|47319
|74619
|GPU
|20564
|33985
|Memory
|35627
|42103
|UX
|21661
|43577
|Total score
|123594
|192977
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
160
Helio G88 +109%
335
Multi-Core Score
934
Helio G88 +38%
1290
|Image compression
|71.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.11 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|17 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.9 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.06 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|356.2 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
