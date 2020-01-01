Exynos 850 vs Helio G90
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
38
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
61
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
41
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Announced 10 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
- Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 222K vs 125K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
150
Helio G90 +238%
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
928
Helio G90 +73%
1607
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
125100
Helio G90 +78%
222544
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|1
|4
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|July 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Samsung Exynos 850
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Samsung Exynos 850
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Samsung Exynos 850
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Samsung Exynos 850
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Samsung Exynos 850
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and MediaTek Helio G90
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and MediaTek Helio G90
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and MediaTek Helio G90
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and MediaTek Helio G90