We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 10-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Performs 7.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 285K vs 127K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Helio G90T +226%
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
940
Helio G90T +73%
1623
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
127139
Helio G90T +124%
285239

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 820 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 6 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2020 July 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
