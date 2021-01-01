Exynos 850 vs Helio G95
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
43
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Performs 7.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 301K vs 127K
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|47319
|97589
|GPU
|20564
|86889
|Memory
|35627
|56527
|UX
|21661
|59351
|Total score
|127696
|301188
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
163
Helio G95 +217%
516
Multi-Core Score
962
Helio G95 +68%
1618
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|57 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|48 FPS
[High]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio G95
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|4
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|195.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
