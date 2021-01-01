Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Helio G95 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Helio G95

Exynos 850
VS
Helio G95
Exynos 850
Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Performs 7.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 301K vs 127K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 850
vs
Helio G95

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 850
127696
Helio G95 +136%
301188
CPU 47319 97589
GPU 20564 86889
Memory 35627 56527
UX 21661 59351
Total score 127696 301188

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 850
163
Helio G95 +217%
516
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850
962
Helio G95 +68%
1618

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 57 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[High]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 820 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 6 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 195.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 September 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 730
2. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 730G
3. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 720G
4. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 665
5. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 710
6. Helio G95 or Snapdragon 730G
7. Helio G95 or Snapdragon 765G
8. Helio G95 or Snapdragon 855
9. Helio G95 or Helio G90T
10. Helio G95 or Helio G90

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G95 and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish