Exynos 850 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
18
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
44
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 130K
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|35291
|92742
|GPU
|25718
|95976
|Memory
|32247
|57726
|UX
|34753
|98195
|Total score
|130297
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
163
Helio G96 +212%
509
Multi-Core Score
947
Helio G96 +75%
1657
|Image compression
|71.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.11 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|17 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.9 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.06 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|356.2 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E3830
|-
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
