Exynos 850 vs Helio P20
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
18
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
29
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Announced 4-years and 3-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
- Performs 31% better in floating-point computations
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|35291
|-
|GPU
|25718
|-
|Memory
|32247
|-
|UX
|34753
|-
|Total score
|130297
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
163
Helio P20 +6%
172
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850 +9%
947
865
|Image compression
|71.2 Mpixels/s
|61.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.11 images/s
|8.55 images/s
|Speech recognition
|17 words/s
|16 words/s
|Machine learning
|12.9 images/s
|11.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.06 images/s
|5.06 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|1.23 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|356.2 Krows/s
|309.5 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio P20
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E3830
|MT6757
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
