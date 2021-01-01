Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Helio P20 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Helio P20

Exynos 850
VS
Helio P20
Exynos 850
Helio P20

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
  • Performs 31% better in floating-point computations
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 850
vs
Helio P20

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 850
130297
Helio P20
n/a
CPU 35291 -
GPU 25718 -
Memory 32247 -
UX 34753 -
Total score 130297 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 850
163
Helio P20 +6%
172
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850 +9%
947
Helio P20
865
Image compression 71.2 Mpixels/s 61.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.11 images/s 8.55 images/s
Speech recognition 17 words/s 16 words/s
Machine learning 12.9 images/s 11.2 images/s
Camera shooting 5.06 images/s 5.06 images/s
HTML 5 1.34 Mnodes/s 1.23 Mnodes/s
SQLite 356.2 Krows/s 309.5 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio P20

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-T880 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 820 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 5 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 February 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number S5E3830 MT6757
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site MediaTek Helio P20 official site

