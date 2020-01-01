Exynos 850 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 2-years later
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 127K vs 98K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Helio P22 +3%
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +24%
940
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +29%
127139
98305
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio P22
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1