Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Helio P22 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Helio P22

Exynos 850
Exynos 850
VS
Helio P22
Helio P22

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 127K vs 98K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Performs 58% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Helio P22 +3%
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +24%
940
Helio P22
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +29%
127139
Helio P22
98305

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 820 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 May 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6762R
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Samsung Exynos 850
2. Samsung Exynos 9611 or Samsung Exynos 850
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 or Samsung Exynos 850
4. HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Samsung Exynos 850
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Samsung Exynos 850
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or MediaTek Helio P22
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or MediaTek Helio P22
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or MediaTek Helio P22
9. Mediatek Helio P60 or MediaTek Helio P22
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 or MediaTek Helio P22

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P22 and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish