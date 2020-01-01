Exynos 850 vs Helio P23
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
41
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
23
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 103K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Helio P23 +1%
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +7%
918
856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +15%
119634
103919
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G52
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|770 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.93 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|August 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6763V
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
