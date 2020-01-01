Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Helio P90 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Helio P90

Exynos 850
Exynos 850
VS
Helio P90
Helio P90

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • Performs 4.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 125K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
150
Helio P90 +159%
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
928
Helio P90 +58%
1468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
125100
Helio P90 +74%
217551

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio P90

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP1 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Bifrost PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 800 MHz 970 MHz
Cores 1 3
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No APU 2.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 November 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6779
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site MediaTek Helio P90 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P90 and Exynos 850 or ask any questions
