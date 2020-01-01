Exynos 850 vs Helio P90
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
61
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Performs 4.8x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 125K
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
150
Helio P90 +159%
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
928
Helio P90 +58%
1468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
125100
Helio P90 +74%
217551
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP1
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|1
|3
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|November 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6779
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
