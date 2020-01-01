Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Helio X20 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Helio X20

Exynos 850
Exynos 850
VS
Helio X20
Helio X20

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 5-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 20 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 127K vs 93K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Performs 4.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Helio X20 +74%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +15%
940
Helio X20
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +36%
127139
Helio X20
93425

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio X20

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 10
Frequency 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 20 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 820 MHz 780 MHz
Execution units 6 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 May 2015
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6797
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site MediaTek Helio X20 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 730
2. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 730G
3. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 720G
4. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 665
5. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 710
6. Helio X20 or Snapdragon 625
7. Helio X20 or Snapdragon 636
8. Helio X20 or Helio P22
9. Helio X20 or Snapdragon 652

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio X20 and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish