Exynos 850 vs Helio X20
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
29
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
22
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Announced 5-years and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 20 nm)
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 127K vs 93K
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Performs 4.7x better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 more cores
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Helio X20 +74%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +15%
940
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +36%
127139
93425
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Helio X20
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|780 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|4
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|May 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6797
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
