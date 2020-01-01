Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 425 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 4-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~64%)
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850 +20%
152
Snapdragon 425
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +129%
940
Snapdragon 425
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 425

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 308
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 300
GPU frequency 820 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 24
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 5.34 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MSM8917
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 425 and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
