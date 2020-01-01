Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 4-years and 4-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~64%)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850 +20%
152
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +129%
940
410
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
127139
n/a
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 425
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|24
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
