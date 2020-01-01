Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 429 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~82%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 8 score – 127K vs 82K
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Performs 87% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 429 +11%
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +69%
940
Snapdragon 429
556
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +55%
127139
Snapdragon 429
82250

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 429

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 7 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 504
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 820 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 6 1
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 48.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SDM429
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 429 and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
