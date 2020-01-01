Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 429
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~82%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 8 score – 127K vs 82K
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 87% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Snapdragon 429 +11%
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +69%
940
556
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +55%
127139
82250
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 429
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|1
|Shading units
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|48.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM429
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1