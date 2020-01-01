Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 435
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 4-years and 4-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~82%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 127K vs 73K
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 85% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850 +21%
152
126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +61%
940
584
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +73%
127139
73620
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 435
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|1
|Shading units
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8940
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
