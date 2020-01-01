Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 435 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 435

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~82%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 127K vs 73K
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Performs 85% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850 +21%
152
Snapdragon 435
126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +61%
940
Snapdragon 435
584
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +73%
127139
Snapdragon 435
73620

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 435

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count - 1 billion
TDP 7 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 505
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 820 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 6 1
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X9
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MSM8940
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site

