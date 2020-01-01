Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 439 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 11 months later
  • Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 88K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 439 +16%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +13%
918
Snapdragon 439
810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +35%
119634
Snapdragon 439
88825

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 439

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G52 Adreno 505
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 450 MHz
Number of ALUs - 96
FLOPS - 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 5 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SDM439
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
17 (77.3%)
5 (22.7%)
Total votes: 22

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 439 and Exynos 850 or ask any questions
