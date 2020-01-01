Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
14
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 149K vs 119K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Snapdragon 460 +68%
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
918
Snapdragon 460 +37%
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119634
Snapdragon 460 +25%
149818
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G52
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
Cast your vote
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Samsung Exynos 850
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Samsung Exynos 850
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Samsung Exynos 850
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Samsung Exynos 850
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Samsung Exynos 850
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 460
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 460
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 460
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Snapdragon 460