We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 149K vs 119K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 460 +68%
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
918
Snapdragon 460 +37%
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
119634
Snapdragon 460 +25%
149818

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G52 Adreno 610
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
Number of ALUs - 128
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 January 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SM4250-AA
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

