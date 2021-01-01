Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 480

Exynos 850
VS
Snapdragon 480
Exynos 850
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 8-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 850
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 850
127555
Snapdragon 480
126951
CPU 47319 -
GPU 20564 -
Memory 35627 -
UX 21661 -
Total score 127555 126951

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 480 +157%
391
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850
937
Snapdragon 480 +53%
1432

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 7 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 820 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 128
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X51
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 January 2021
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SM4350
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

