Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 8-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|47319
|-
|GPU
|20564
|-
|Memory
|35627
|-
|UX
|21661
|-
|Total score
|127555
|126951
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
152
Snapdragon 480 +157%
391
Multi-Core Score
937
Snapdragon 480 +53%
1432
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|128
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|January 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4350
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
