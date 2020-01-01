Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 625 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 625

Exynos 850
Exynos 850
VS
Snapdragon 625
Snapdragon 625

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 4-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 127K vs 103K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Performs 4.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 625 +13%
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
940
Snapdragon 625 +10%
1038
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +23%
127139
Snapdragon 625
103309

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 625

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 506
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 820 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 6 1
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X9
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 February 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MSM8953
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site

