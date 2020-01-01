Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 625
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Announced 4-years and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 127K vs 103K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Performs 4.8x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Snapdragon 625 +13%
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
940
Snapdragon 625 +10%
1038
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +23%
127139
103309
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 625
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|1
|Shading units
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8953
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
