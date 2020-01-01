Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 127K vs 117K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Performs 6.3x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Snapdragon 630 +16%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
940
Snapdragon 630 +6%
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +8%
127139
117454
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 630
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|1
|Shading units
|96
|96
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|May 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM630
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
