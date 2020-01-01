Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 630 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 127K vs 117K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Performs 6.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 630 +16%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +8%
127139
Snapdragon 630
117454

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 630

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 7 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 508
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 820 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 6 1
Shading units 96 96
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 163 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 10.66 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 642
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 May 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM630
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

