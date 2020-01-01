Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 632 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 632

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 11 months later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 632 +74%
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
918
Snapdragon 632 +16%
1064
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
119634
Snapdragon 632 +1%
120542

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 632

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G52 Adreno 506
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 600-650 MHz
Number of ALUs - 96
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1

Connectivity

Modem - X9 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 June 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM632
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site

