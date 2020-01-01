Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
14
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2 years and 7 months later
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 148K vs 119K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Snapdragon 636 +80%
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
918
Snapdragon 636 +23%
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119634
Snapdragon 636 +24%
148783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G52
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|-
|720 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|October 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM636
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
Cast your vote
15 (33.3%)
30 (66.7%)
Total votes: 45
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Samsung Exynos 850
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Samsung Exynos 850
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Samsung Exynos 850
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Samsung Exynos 850
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Samsung Exynos 850
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 636
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and Snapdragon 636
- Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636