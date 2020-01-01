Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 636 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 636

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2 years and 7 months later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 148K vs 119K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 636 +80%
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
918
Snapdragon 636 +23%
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
119634
Snapdragon 636 +24%
148783

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 636

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G52 Adreno 509
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 720 MHz
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS - 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 October 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM636
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 636 and Exynos 850 or ask any questions
