Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Announced 3 years and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 157K vs 119K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Snapdragon 660 +123%
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
918
Snapdragon 660 +44%
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119634
Snapdragon 660 +32%
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G52
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|May 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM660
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
