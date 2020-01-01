Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 660

Exynos 850
Exynos 850
VS
Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 660

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 3 years and 1 month later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 157K vs 119K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 660 +123%
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
918
Snapdragon 660 +44%
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
119634
Snapdragon 660 +32%
157824

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 1.75 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G52 Adreno 512
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS - 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 May 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM660
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 660 and Exynos 850 or ask any questions
