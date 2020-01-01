Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 662 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 662

Exynos 850
Exynos 850
VS
Snapdragon 662
Snapdragon 662

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 179K vs 119K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 662 +107%
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
918
Snapdragon 662 +53%
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
119634
Snapdragon 662 +50%
179359

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 662

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G52 Adreno 610
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 650 MHz
Number of ALUs - 96
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 January 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM615
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 662 and Exynos 850 or ask any questions
