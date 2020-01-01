Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Announced 2 years later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 119K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Snapdragon 710 +159%
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
918
Snapdragon 710 +58%
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119634
Snapdragon 710 +85%
221157
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G52
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM710
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
