We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 8 score – 221K vs 119K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 710 +159%
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
918
Snapdragon 710 +58%
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
119634
Snapdragon 710 +85%
221157

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 710

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G52 Adreno 616
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 750 MHz
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS - 384 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD

Connectivity

Modem - X15 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 May 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM710
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site

