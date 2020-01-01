Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 88%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 119K
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Snapdragon 712 +169%
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
918
Snapdragon 712 +67%
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119634
Snapdragon 712 +88%
225395
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G52
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|550 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|February 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM712
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
Cast your vote
8 (28.6%)
20 (71.4%)
Total votes: 28
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 850 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Samsung Exynos 850 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Samsung Exynos 850 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Samsung Exynos 850 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Samsung Exynos 850 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and HiSilicon Kirin 970