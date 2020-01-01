Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 720G

Exynos 850
Exynos 850
VS
Snapdragon 720G
Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 119K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 720G +280%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
918
Snapdragon 720G +86%
1710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
119634
Snapdragon 720G +135%
281076

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G52 Adreno 618
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 500 MHz
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS - 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 January 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7125
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 720G and Exynos 850 or ask any questions
