Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 119K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Snapdragon 720G +280%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
918
Snapdragon 720G +86%
1710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119634
Snapdragon 720G +135%
281076
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G52
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7125
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
