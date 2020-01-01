Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 730G – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 730G

Exynos 850
Exynos 850
VS
Snapdragon 730G
Snapdragon 730G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 284K vs 119K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 730G +257%
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
918
Snapdragon 730G +91%
1753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
119634
Snapdragon 730G +138%
284624

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 730G

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G52 Adreno 618
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 825 MHz
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS - 422 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 688
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 April 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AB
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
19 (17.3%)
91 (82.7%)
Total votes: 110

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 730G and Exynos 850 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish