We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Performs 18.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 282K vs 127K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 732G +275%
570
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
940
Snapdragon 732G +93%
1817
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
127139
Snapdragon 732G +122%
282295

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 732G

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 618
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 820 MHz 810 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 128
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 486 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 688
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 August 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 732G and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
