Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 732G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Performs 18.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 282K vs 127K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Snapdragon 732G +275%
570
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
940
Snapdragon 732G +93%
1817
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
127139
Snapdragon 732G +122%
282295
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 732G
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|810 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|128
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|August 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
