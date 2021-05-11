Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 750G – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 750G

Exynos 850
VS
Snapdragon 750G
Exynos 850
Snapdragon 750G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 330K vs 127K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 850
vs
Snapdragon 750G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 850
127696
Snapdragon 750G +158%
330023
CPU 47319 115426
GPU 20564 77754
Memory 35627 66679
UX 21661 69173
Total score 127696 330023

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 850
163
Snapdragon 750G +311%
670
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850
962
Snapdragon 750G +108%
2002

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 61 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 750G

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 820 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 128
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 694
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 September 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7225
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 750G and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
Avatar
Pavan Kumar 11 May 2021 19:11
Snapdragon is for next gent 5G where as Exynos 850 is current generation so I can only choose based on my usage. Hence both are exceptional in its own segments.
0 Reply
