Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 330K vs 127K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|47319
|115426
|GPU
|20564
|77754
|Memory
|35627
|66679
|UX
|21661
|69173
|Total score
|127696
|330023
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
163
Snapdragon 750G +311%
670
Multi-Core Score
962
Snapdragon 750G +108%
2002
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|37 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|61 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 750G
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|128
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7225
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1