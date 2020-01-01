Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 820 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 820

Exynos 850
Exynos 850
VS
Snapdragon 820
Snapdragon 820

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 4-years and 7-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 19.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 820 +112%
322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +15%
940
Snapdragon 820
817
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
127139
Snapdragon 820 +3%
130512

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 820

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2150 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 7 W 11 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 530
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 820 MHz 624 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 256
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 498 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 November 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - MSM8996
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site

