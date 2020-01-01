Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP6) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Announced 4-years and 7-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 19.2x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Snapdragon 820 +112%
322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +15%
940
817
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
127139
Snapdragon 820 +3%
130512
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 820
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|11 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|624 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|256
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|November 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
