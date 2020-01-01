Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 821
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali G52) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Announced 3 years and 11 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 119K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Snapdragon 821 +126%
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +21%
918
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
119634
Snapdragon 821 +47%
175868
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2342 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G52
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|-
|653 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|519 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24 бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|July 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996 Pro
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4
