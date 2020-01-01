Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 821 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 821

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali G52) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 3 years and 11 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 175K vs 119K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 821 +126%
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +21%
918
Snapdragon 821
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
119634
Snapdragon 821 +47%
175868

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 821

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2342 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G52 Adreno 530
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 653 MHz
Number of ALUs - 256
FLOPS - 519 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24 бит

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 July 2016
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - MSM8996 Pro
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 821 and Exynos 850 or ask any questions
