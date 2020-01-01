Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 845 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 845

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 28x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 362K vs 127K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 845 +193%
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
940
Snapdragon 845 +89%
1775
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
127139
Snapdragon 845 +185%
362911

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 845

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 7 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 630
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 820 MHz 710 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 256
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 727 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV DSD 32-бит/384 кГц

Connectivity

Modem - X20 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced May 2020 December 2017
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - SDM845
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
