Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 845
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 28x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 362K vs 127K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Snapdragon 845 +193%
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
940
Snapdragon 845 +89%
1775
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
127139
Snapdragon 845 +185%
362911
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 845
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|710 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|256
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|December 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SDM845
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
