Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 855

Exynos 850
Exynos 850
VS
Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 855

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 34.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 432K vs 127K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Snapdragon 855 +393%
750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
940
Snapdragon 855 +183%
2662
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
127139
Snapdragon 855 +241%
432931

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 855

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 384 KB
L2 cache - 768 KB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion
TDP 7 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 640
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 820 MHz 585 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 384
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 899 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 690
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 20
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 December 2018
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - SM8150
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site

