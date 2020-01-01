Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 34.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 432K vs 127K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Snapdragon 855 +393%
750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
940
Snapdragon 855 +183%
2662
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
127139
Snapdragon 855 +241%
432931
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 855
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|585 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|384
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|December 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
