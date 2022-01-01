Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 888 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 888

Exynos 850
VS
Snapdragon 888
Exynos 850
Snapdragon 888

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Performs 13.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 5.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 807K vs 145K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 850
vs
Snapdragon 888

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 850
145870
Snapdragon 888 +454%
807864
CPU 42619 212479
GPU 24660 304840
Memory 34733 137606
UX 43307 147850
Total score 145870 807864
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 850
162
Snapdragon 888 +601%
1136
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850
956
Snapdragon 888 +289%
3718
Image compression 71.2 Mpixels/s 176.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.11 images/s 27.4 images/s
Speech recognition 17 words/s 68.35 words/s
Machine learning 12.9 images/s 66.45 images/s
Camera shooting 5.06 images/s 36.4 images/s
HTML 5 1.34 Mnodes/s 3.91 Mnodes/s
SQLite 356.2 Krows/s 1060 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 850
508
Snapdragon 888 +924%
5201
Stability 98% 92%
Graphics test 3 FPS 31 FPS
Score 508 5201

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 89 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 112 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 888

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 7 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 660
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 820 MHz 840 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 512
FLOPS 126 Gigaflops 1720 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 780
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X60
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 December 2020
Class Low end Flagship
Model number S5E3830 SM8350
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
