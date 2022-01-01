Exynos 850 vs Snapdragon 888
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
18
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Performs 13.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 5.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 807K vs 145K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 7-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|42619
|212479
|GPU
|24660
|304840
|Memory
|34733
|137606
|UX
|43307
|147850
|Total score
|145870
|807864
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
162
Snapdragon 888 +601%
1136
Multi-Core Score
956
Snapdragon 888 +289%
3718
|Image compression
|71.2 Mpixels/s
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.11 images/s
|27.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|17 words/s
|68.35 words/s
|Machine learning
|12.9 images/s
|66.45 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.06 images/s
|36.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|356.2 Krows/s
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|92%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|31 FPS
|Score
|508
|5201
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Snapdragon 888
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|840 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|512
|FLOPS
|126 Gigaflops
|1720 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 780
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X60
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|December 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E3830
|SM8350
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
