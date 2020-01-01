Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Exynos 1080 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Exynos 1080

Exynos 850
Exynos 850
VS
Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 127K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Announced 6-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Exynos 1080 +466%
860
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
940
Exynos 1080 +216%
2970
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850
127139
Exynos 1080 +405%
641417

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Exynos 1080

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 7 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G78 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 820 MHz -
Execution units 6 -
Shading units 96 -
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Processor
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 November 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site Samsung Exynos 1080 official site

