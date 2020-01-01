Exynos 850 vs Exynos 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
81
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
75
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
82
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
- Shows significantly better (up to 5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 127K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 6-months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Exynos 1080 +466%
860
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
940
Exynos 1080 +216%
2970
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
127139
Exynos 1080 +405%
641417
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Exynos 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|6
|-
|Shading units
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Processor
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|November 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|Samsung Exynos 1080 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1