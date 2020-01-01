Exynos 850 vs Exynos 7420
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Announced 5 years and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 113K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Exynos 7420 +72%
262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +3%
918
893
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +5%
119634
113713
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G52
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|-
|772 MHz
|Cores
|-
|8
|FLOPS
|-
|302 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|24.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Shannon 333
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|April 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Official page
|-
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
