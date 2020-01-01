Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Exynos 7420 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 5 years and 2 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 113K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Exynos 7420 +72%
262
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +3%
918
Exynos 7420
893
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +5%
119634
Exynos 7420
113713

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Exynos 7420

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G52 Mali-T760 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency - 772 MHz
Cores - 8
FLOPS - 302 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 24.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Shannon 333
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 April 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Official page - Samsung Exynos 7420 official site

