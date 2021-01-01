Exynos 850 vs Exynos 7570
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP1) with the older 4-core Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
18
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
23
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Announced 3-years and 9-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
- Performs 38% better in floating-point computations
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|35291
|-
|GPU
|25718
|-
|Memory
|32247
|-
|UX
|34753
|-
|Total score
|130297
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 850 +51%
163
108
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850 +162%
947
362
|Image compression
|71.2 Mpixels/s
|17.25 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.11 images/s
|3.49 images/s
|Speech recognition
|17 words/s
|9.24 words/s
|Machine learning
|12.9 images/s
|4.51 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.06 images/s
|1.99 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|0.4 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|356.2 Krows/s
|107.7 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Exynos 7570
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|2
|Shading units
|96
|16
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|36 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1363 x 1280
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|August 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|S5E3830
|-
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
