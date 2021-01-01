Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Exynos 7570 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Exynos 7570

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP1) with the older 4-core Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
  • Performs 38% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

CPU 35291 -
GPU 25718 -
Memory 32247 -
UX 34753 -
Total score 130297 -
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Exynos 850 +51%
163
Exynos 7570
108
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850 +162%
947
Exynos 7570
362
Image compression 71.2 Mpixels/s 17.25 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.11 images/s 3.49 images/s
Speech recognition 17 words/s 9.24 words/s
Machine learning 12.9 images/s 4.51 images/s
Camera shooting 5.06 images/s 1.99 images/s
HTML 5 1.34 Mnodes/s 0.4 Mnodes/s
SQLite 356.2 Krows/s 107.7 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 7 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP1 Mali T-720 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 820 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 16
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 36 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1363 x 1280
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 August 2016
Class Low end Low end
Model number S5E3830 -
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site Samsung Exynos 7570 official site

