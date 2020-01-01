Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Exynos 7870 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Exynos 7870

Exynos 850
Exynos 850
VS
Exynos 7870
Exynos 7870

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 4-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 127K vs 85K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850 +19%
152
Exynos 7870
128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +92%
940
Exynos 7870
490
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +48%
127139
Exynos 7870
85784

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Exynos 7870

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 7 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-T830 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 820 MHz 700 MHz
Execution units 6 1
Shading units 96 16
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 23 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site Samsung Exynos 7870 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 730
2. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 730G
3. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 720G
4. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 665
5. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 710
6. Exynos 7870 or Snapdragon 730G
7. Exynos 7870 or Snapdragon 720G
8. Exynos 7870 or Snapdragon 439
9. Exynos 7870 or Snapdragon 660
10. Exynos 7870 or Snapdragon 450

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7870 and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish