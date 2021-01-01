Exynos 850 vs Exynos 7872
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP1) with the older 6-core Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|47319
|51214
|GPU
|20564
|16685
|Memory
|35627
|24627
|UX
|21661
|29764
|Total score
|126001
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
161
Exynos 7872 +81%
292
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850 +21%
933
772
|Image compression
|71.2 Mpixels/s
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.11 images/s
|6.86 images/s
|Speech recognition
|17 words/s
|16.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|12.9 images/s
|10.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.06 images/s
|5.89 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|356.2 Krows/s
|233.4 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Exynos 7872
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|820 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|1
|Shading units
|96
|16
|FLOPS
|26 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|January 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1