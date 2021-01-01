Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Exynos 7872 – what's better?

Exynos 850 vs Exynos 7872

Exynos 850
VS
Exynos 7872
Exynos 850
Exynos 7872

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP1) with the older 6-core Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 850
vs
Exynos 7872

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 850
126001
Exynos 7872
n/a
CPU 47319 51214
GPU 20564 16685
Memory 35627 24627
UX 21661 29764
Total score 126001 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 850
161
Exynos 7872 +81%
292
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 850 +21%
933
Exynos 7872
772
Image compression 71.2 Mpixels/s 48.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection 8.11 images/s 6.86 images/s
Speech recognition 17 words/s 16.1 words/s
Machine learning 12.9 images/s 10.5 images/s
Camera shooting 5.06 images/s 5.89 images/s
HTML 5 1.34 Mnodes/s 0.88 Mnodes/s
SQLite 356.2 Krows/s 233.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Exynos 7872

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G71 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 820 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units 6 1
Shading units 96 16
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 120FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 January 2018
Class Low end Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site Samsung Exynos 7872 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 850 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. Samsung Exynos 850 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
3. Samsung Exynos 850 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
4. Samsung Exynos 850 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
5. Samsung Exynos 850 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
6. Samsung Exynos 7872 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
7. Samsung Exynos 7872 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
8. Samsung Exynos 7872 and MediaTek Helio P22
9. Samsung Exynos 7872 and MediaTek MT6750

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7872 and Exynos 850, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish