We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali-G52 MP6 graphics) and Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 127K vs 110K
  • Announced 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Exynos 7884B +63%
247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850 +4%
940
Exynos 7884B
905
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +15%
127139
Exynos 7884B
110537

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Exynos 7884B

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1560 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 820 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 6 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 26 Gigaflops 64 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 September 2019
Class Low end Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 850 official site -

