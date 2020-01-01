Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 850 vs Exynos 7904 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 850 (with Mali G52 graphics) and Exynos 7904 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 108K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 850
152
Exynos 7904 +81%
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 850
918
Exynos 7904 +11%
1022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 850 +10%
119634
Exynos 7904
108609

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 850 and Exynos 7904

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G52 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency - 770 MHz
Cores - 2
FLOPS - 65 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 February 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Official page - Samsung Exynos 7904 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
75 (54%)
64 (46%)
Total votes: 139

