We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Performs 5x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3 years and 9 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 250K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880
666
A10 Fusion +17%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +29%
1825
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +16%
290576
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Cores 5 6
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 8 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Exynos 880 or ask any questions
