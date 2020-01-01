Exynos 880 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
44
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Performs 5x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3 years and 9 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 250K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
666
A10 Fusion +17%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +29%
1825
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +16%
290576
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Cores
|5
|6
|Number of ALUs
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|-
