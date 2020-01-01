Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 880 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Announced 9 months later
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 290K
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880
666
A13 Bionic +102%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880
1825
A13 Bionic +96%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880
290576
A13 Bionic +64%
477091

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
Cores 5 4
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Exynos 880 or ask any questions
