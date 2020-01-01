Exynos 880 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
47
82
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
80
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 9 months later
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 290K
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
666
A13 Bionic +102%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1825
A13 Bionic +96%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
290576
A13 Bionic +64%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|Cores
|5
|4
|Number of ALUs
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|-
