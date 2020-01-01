Exynos 880 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
47
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
34
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 4 years and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 170K
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +22%
666
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +81%
1825
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +70%
290576
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|650 MHz
|Cores
|5
|6
|Number of ALUs
|80
|192
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 880 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 880 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Samsung Exynos 880 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Samsung Exynos 880 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Samsung Exynos 880 vs MediaTek Helio G90T
- Apple A9 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Apple A9 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Apple A9 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Apple A9 vs A11 Bionic
- Apple A9 vs A10 Fusion