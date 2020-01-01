Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 880 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

Exynos 880 vs Kirin 710

Exynos 880
Exynos 880
VS
Kirin 710
Kirin 710

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 159K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 11 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +102%
666
Kirin 710
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +52%
1825
Kirin 710
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +82%
290576
Kirin 710
159540

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency - 1000 MHz
Cores 5 4
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 July 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

