We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 156K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Higher GPU frequency (~39%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +105%
649
Kirin 710A
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +58%
1807
Kirin 710A
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +83%
286782
Kirin 710A
156816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 5 4
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710A and Exynos 880 or ask any questions
