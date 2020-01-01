Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 880 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Exynos 880 vs Kirin 810

Exynos 880
Exynos 880
VS
Kirin 810
Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Announced 11 months later
  • Performs 5% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 290K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +9%
666
Kirin 810
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880
1825
Kirin 810 +11%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880
290576
Kirin 810 +11%
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency - 820 MHz
Cores 5 6
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Exynos 880 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish