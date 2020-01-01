Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 880 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

Exynos 880 vs Kirin 950

Exynos 880
Exynos 880
VS
Kirin 950
Kirin 950

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Performs 4.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 4-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 173K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +92%
662
Kirin 950
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +43%
1850
Kirin 950
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +66%
288056
Kirin 950
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 7 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 720 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 5 4
Shading units 80 64
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 6
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site -

