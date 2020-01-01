Exynos 880 vs Kirin 950
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
47
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
39
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Performs 4.7x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 4-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 16 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 173K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +92%
662
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +43%
1850
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +66%
288056
173287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Kirin 950
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|4
|Shading units
|80
|64
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|November 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|-
